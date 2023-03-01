Roy Stabler, a longtime high school assistant in the region, is hired by the SFCA as the next head football coach

SFCA found their next head football coach close to home after conducting a nationwide search.

Roy Stabler, a former arenafootball2 league player and Canterbury defensive coordinator, was hired by the school on Tuesday.

Athletic director Mike Marciano stated, “We felt like we needed a local fit.” We feel that Southwest Florida Christian is a special place, but someone needs to understand that from a local perspective.”

After five years in charge of the King’s, Bill Moore announced in January that he would be retiring. He will continue to work for the school’s athletic department.

