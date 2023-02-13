Royal Challengers Bangalore Compares Jemimah Rodrigues With Virat Kohli After India Beat Pakistan

Home

T20 World Cup 2023: RCB Compares Jemimah Rodrigues With Virat Kohli After India Beat Pakistan

India began their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling match at Newlands.

RCB Compares Jemimah Rodrigues With Virat Kohli After India Beat Pakistan

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore compares Jemimah Rodrigues’s unbeaten 53* knock in the T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan with India’s star batter Virat Kohli’s 82* unbeaten knock in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan.

Jemimah (53 not out off 38 balls) and Richa (31 not out off 20 balls) stitched 58 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as India chased down a challenging target of 150 with six balls to spare.

After India beat Pakistan twitterati started hailing Jemimah Rodrigues for her under-pressure mature innings against Pakistan, Virat Kohli’s IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore also took thier twitter to lavish praise on India’s experienced batter and compared her knock with Virat Kohli’s knock, the tweet went viral on social space here is the tweet:

“112 days apart 🤩, Same opponent 🇵🇰, Same vibes 🤝, Same result 💪” tweeted RCB.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet also praised Jemimah and Richa, saying they played really well. The skipper added that successfully chasing a challenging total had given her team a lot of confidence.











