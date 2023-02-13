Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana Headlines Star-Studded RCB Squad

live

HIGHLIGHTS RCB WPL 2023 Auction: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Women’s Premier League 2023 mega auction.

RCB WPL Auction

HIGHLIGHTS | Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

RCB have always maintained in building a brand and they did the same in WPL auction too. From Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry to Sophie Devine to Heather Knight to Dane van Niekerk, RCB have them all. They have also used their scouting sources well in picking up some exciting local talents before getting the likes of Megan Schutt, Knight and Van Niekerk towards the fag end of the auction.

Squad: Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crore), Erin Burns (INR 30 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh), Indrani Roy (INR 10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (INR 10 lakh), Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 25 lakh), Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh)

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of the WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.





















