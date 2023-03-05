Home

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope For Equal Participation Of Women Through ‘Sports For All’ Initiative

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Smriti Mandhana in inaugural WPL. They play Delhi Capitals in campaign opener.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana speaks during a press-conference on Saturday. (Image: PTI)

RCB WPL 2023 News: As part of their ‘Sports for All’ concept, Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to make cricket one of the first career choices for young woman in India while encouraging increased participation of women at all levels of the sport.

It also wants to make sport a part of an average Indian’s life. RCB will start their campaign in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a high-profile clash against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday.

Through the initiative, the franchise, among other things, wants to build icons to inspire the next generation, identify talent from every corner of the country through its Hinterland Scouting System and give them an opportunity to showcase their undiscovered, raw talent, and finally, provide them with a platform to play at multiple levels.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is chuffed about the whole thing. “It’s extremely encouraging for us to see a franchise like RCB to commit to this larger cause of equal participation of women and invest a round sum of money to get a team and contribute to the growth of India,” Mandhana said in a press release issued by the franchise.

Prathmesh Mishra, chairman of RCB, said: “Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge. Nation can grow if there is gender parity and advancing woman’s equity can add to economic growth.

“Investing in the women’s team has always been on top of our agenda. We believe it is a core part of our culture of diversity and inclusivity.

“We have invested (Rs) 901 crore to get this team because this mission is really important for this country. We believe India will move if we convert sports and fitness from hobby to lifestyle and we are committed to this agenda.”











