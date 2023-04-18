Home

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore Line-up Will Be Challenged In Every Game

The difference between the CSK batting and that of RCB was telling in Bengaluru. While CSK begin with attacking batters from the top, from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, followed by a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, who can be lethal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Line-up Will Be Challenged In Every Game

New Delhi: The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is not a place where bowlers like to go and the much-awaited Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) proved the same, once again. A total of 444 runs eventually saw CSK winning by a margin of eight runs – a close match, it would seem. But the truth is that this RCB XI will be challenged on all pitches, simply because of its lop-sided weight distribution. It is a simple equation that three batters – Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell – all have to come good in a crisis situation (as was the case on Monday) or they will lose. That is not specific to big totals, even lesser aggregates reflect the same.

The difference between the CSK batting and that of RCB was telling in Bengaluru. While CSK begin with attacking batters from the top, from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, followed by a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, who can be lethal as he was on Monday.

Following up are Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and then the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Any one of these alone can change a match, and how they fare as a combination was evident against RCB.

Compare this to the Bengaluru batting. Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell and who else? Mahipal Lomror is promising but just not the same grade and RCB somehow think that Dinesh Karthik is good just for two overs at the end and somehow the batter himself too seems to be geared for that role.

Shahbaz Ahmed coming ahead of Karthik is mystifying. Was it to keep a left-right combination? That only works if the batters in question are of equal calibre, which Shahbaz and Karthik are not.

Same applies to Wayne Parnell coming ahead of Wanindu Hasaranga.

In all this mix, Suyash Prabhudessai was left in a challenge beyond his current credentials, one ramp-shot six notwithstanding.

With both the sides’ bowling showing little to choose from, RCB were always up against it with their limited batting. While it all looks close at the end, that was thanks to the aforementioned bowling.

On this front, CSK have suddenly found a new card to play in Matheesha Pathirana. The Lasith Malinga wannabe, if he overcomes his big-tournament awe, will be an asset. RCB will be well served to find someone in their arsenal to at least try and match the excellent Mohammed Siraj, if not overshine him.

RCB have problems, there is no doubt, and irrespective of how well two (or even all three) of their key batters do, big scores are achieved through quick and significant contributions all the way down. This is where they will struggle, and have done so. Something that should worry their coaches and think tank.











