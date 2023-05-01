Home

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Name Kedar Jadhav As Replacement For David Willey

Kedar Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. He has played for RCB earlier.

New Delhi: Veteran batter Kedar Jadav returned to the Indian Premier League as he has been named a replacement for injured David Willey on Monday at Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of IPL 2023.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” IPL said in a media release.

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name.

The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for Rs one crore. The last time Jadav played in IPL was in 2021 season. “David Willey has been ruled out of IPL2023 due to fractured toe and adductor strain,” RCB said in a tweet.

