Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways With Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Ahead Of IPL 2024

After failing to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has reportedly taken a big call on their support staff. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Royal Challengers Bangalore News, Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest News, Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates, Royal Challengers Bangalore Feeds, Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Feeds, Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Bangar News, Sanjay Bangar Latest News, Sanjay Bangar Updates, Sanjay Bangar Feeds, Sanjay Bangar Latest Feeds, Sanjay Bangar Latest Updates, Mike Hesson, Mike Hesson News, Mike Hesson Latest News, Mike Hesson Updates, Mike Hesson Latest Updates, Mike Hesson Feeds, Mike Hesson Latest Feeds, IPL, IPL 2024, RCB, Virat Kohli,
Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson were with RCB for past five years. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on the lookout for new coaching staff after the franchise decided to part ways with Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar, according to reports.

After failing to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, RCB have reportedly taken a big call on their support staff. According to a report in Indian Express, the franchise is set to change its coaching staff as they are looking to bring its trophy-less campaign to an end.

Since the inaugural season in 2008, RCB have failed to win a single IPL title and been a subject of debate for a long time. Both Hesson and Bangar have shared a great bond with star batter and former captain Virat Kohli. On the other hand, it is not sure whether RCB will part ways with their bowling coach Adam Griffith.

Bangar and Hesson were part of the RCB setup for the last five years. The only time RCB came close to lifting the trophy was in 2016 when the Virat Kohli-led finished runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.










Source link

Previous article
Kusha Kapila Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her Fame Digger For Sharing Pic With Deepika Padukone
Next article
Aakash Chopra Questions Varun Chakravarthys Snub From India Mens Asian Games Squad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights