Home

Sports

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women Strongest Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women Strongest Predicted Playing 11: While captain Smriti Mandhana is surely going to open, RCB does not have another strong opener and hence Indrani Roy could partner the RCB captain at the top.

RCB Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai: So yes, we are a little more than 24 hours from the start of the inaugural Women’s Premier League season. In the tournament opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with the Gujarat Giants. While it promises to be an absolute cracker on Saturday at the Dr. DY Patil stadium, let us try to pick the strongest playing XI for RCB. The franchise would look to get off to a winning start and to do that, they have a very strong team.

While captain Smriti Mandhana is surely going to open, RCB does not have another strong opener and hence Indrani Roy could partner the RCB captain at the top. Sophie Devine, Heather Knight will in all probability play at No 3, 4 respectively. With Richa Ghosh and Elysse Perry in the lower middle-order, RCB would hope that they can finish strong. Poonam Khemnar and Kanika Ahuja can also chip in with the bat in the backend. Coming to the bowling department, RCB has two solid pace options in the form of Megan Shutt and Renuka Singh. However, apart from these two, Preeti Bose is a good option and RCB can look at her.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women Strongest Predicted Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana [c], Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh [wk], Ellyse Perry, Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

RCB does have a solid team in place and now it is about doing all the things right and winning the title, something that the men’s team is yet to achieve.











