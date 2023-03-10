RCB vs UPW Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Banglore will take on UP Warriorz in the 8th match of the Women’s Premier League.
RCB-W vs UPW-W, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 8, Brabourne 7:30 PM IST March 10, Friday:
Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.
The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’ incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.
Match Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
Date and Time: March 10, 2023, 7:30 PM
Venue: Brabourne stadium
RCB vs UPW Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Heather Knight
Vice-Captain: Tahila McGrath
Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Kiran Navgire
All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail
Probable Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Banglore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
SQUADS
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk