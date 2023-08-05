August 5, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Royal London One Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Royal London One Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw’s Northamptonshire Debut Ends In Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal | WATCH

Before his debut for Northamptonshire, Prithvi played a practice match as well. The Delhi Capitals (DC) opener scored a thundering 39-ball 65 runs.

Prithvi Shaw bizarre dismissal, Prithvi Shaw hit wicket, Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire, County Cricket, Gloucestershire, Royal London One Day Cup 2023,
Prithvi Shaw bizarre dismissal in his debut match in Royal London One Day Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Under-19 Indian team World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw made his debut for English county side Northamptonshire in the English domestic Royal London One Day Cup 2023. His debut innings eventually ended on a bizarre note when he missed the bouncer of Gloucestershire pacer Paul van Meekeren and got hit-wicket.

The Indian batter Prithvi Shaw opened the innings against Gloucestershire, and during his stay in crease Shaw looked in great touch as he slammed two boundaries and one six in his debut innings for Northamptonshire.

The Indian opener was batting on 34 runs when he failed to handle the bouncer of Paul van Meekeren and ended up falling on the stumps and his stay came to an end in the 16th over.

Earlier,  the right-handed batter had said that the county stint will be helpful for him to regain his confidence.

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now,” Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

Before his debut for Northamptonshire, Prithvi played a practice match as well. The Delhi Capitals (DC) opener scored a thundering 39-ball 65 runs.

Notably, Prithvi has not appeared in the Indian jersey since July 2021, when he was part of a second-string Indian side for the tour of Sri Lanka.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Australian Legend Glen McGrath Picks His Top 4 For ICC World Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ashes 2023: Australian Captain Pat Cummins Played Fifth Test Match Against England With Fractured Wrist

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Waqar Younis Sends Warning To Rohit Sharma And Co Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In ICC World Cup 2023

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

MRG Group to Come Up with Affordable Housing Project in Sector 90, Gurgaon

9 mins ago
2 min read

Royal London One Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Australian Legend Glen McGrath Picks His Top 4 For ICC World Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ashes 2023: Australian Captain Pat Cummins Played Fifth Test Match Against England With Fractured Wrist

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights