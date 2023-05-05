RR v GT, Rajasthan vs Gujarat Dream11 IPL 2023 Match 48 Top Picks Fantasy Tips Playing Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium Jaipur 7.30 PM IST May 5 Friday

Home

RR v GT, Rajasthan vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 48: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 7.30 PM IST May 5, Friday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

RR v GT, Rajasthan vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 48: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 7.30 PM IST May 5, Friday. (Image: Twitter)

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 48: Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips. Rajasthan vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 48: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Friday.

Match Details

Match: RR vs GT, Match 48, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 5, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

RR vs GT Dream11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.

Captain: Mohammad Shami, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.

RR vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: os Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little.

RR vs GT Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.











