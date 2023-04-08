RR vs DC, IPL 2023: David Warner Joins Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan In Elite Club





New Delhi: David Warner became the third batter to cross 6000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League during Delhi Capitals’ encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Although Delhi Capitals lost the game by 57 runs, Warner scored 65 runs from 55 balls. The Australian is currently at 6039 runs, behind Dhawan (6370) and Kohli (6727).









