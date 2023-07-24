Home

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad A Perfect Successor To MS Dhoni At Chennai Super Kings, Feels Ambati Rayudu

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading an young India team in the Asian Games in China in September-October.



Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the backbones for Chennai Super Kings in last few seasons. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is the perfect successor to lead the Chennai Super Kings after Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title, will captain the side in the next season too.

There has been a lot of speculations regarding who would lead the five-tim champions after Dhoni, and Rayudu stated Gaikwad is potentially the best option after Dhoni on a long-term basis. “Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj (Gaikwad) has a great chance.

“He has those leadership qualities in him. So, if Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years,” Rayudu was quoted as saying to BehindWoods TV. “He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and (Stephen) Fleming. He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented.”

At 42, there are lots of speculations regarding Dhoni’s future as a player. During IPL 2023, there were rumours, Dhoni might hang his boots after the season, but to everyone’s amazement, he announced that the two-time World Cup-winning captain will don the CSK colours for one more season.

Gaikwad was also named the captain of the Indian team at the Asian Games in China in September-October. According to Rayudu, Gaikwad should be playing all formats for the Indian team. “India makes the best use of him (Gaikwad). I don’t think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India,” Rayudu concluded.















