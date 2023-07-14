Home

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India At Asian Games In Hangzhou, Rinku Singh Gets Maiden Call-Up

Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India At Asian Games 2023 In Hangzhou, Rinku Singh Gets Maiden Call-Up

Rinku Singh was the star performer for KKR in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Amid rumours that Shikhar Dhawan will lead India at the Asian Games 2023, the BCCI has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the Indian side on Friday for the quadrennial event while also handing maiden Indian team call-ups for Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in T20I format at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The selectors also announced the women’s team which will led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

Interestingly, CSK’s middle-order star Shivam Dube, who last played for India in 2020 in New Zealand, has been recalled back. Shivam Mavi, who didn’t play a single game for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, has also found a place in the squad. Tilak Varma, who is in India squad for West Indies T20Is has also been selected.

Following his blistering IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku’s exclusion from the T20Is series in the Caribbean was questioned. However, his inclusion will be a sigh of relief for his fans as well as fans.

Besides Rinku, the likes of Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varma and Prabhsimran are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL 2023. It was a coming of age season for Dube who helped CSK win a record equalling fifth title.

NEWS 🚨- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

Gaikwad, who will lead the side in China, is currently with the Test squad in the Caribbean. Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the squad. The continental games coincides with the start of the ODI World Cup and that is why a B team has been named. Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part.

The women’s cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28. Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India’s title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh. Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

India Men: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar















