AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, today announced new offerings designed to make RV travel easier than ever for both first-timers and seasoned road trippers. One-Way Rentals, RVshare Getaways, and a new RV Rental Advisor team bring flexible planning options, packaged experiences at iconic national parks, and hands-on trip guidance to travelers in time for peak travel season. “In 2026, travelers want flexibility, turnkey planning, and guidance when it comes to RV travel, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” said RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “Whether you’re booking a last-minute getaway as an experienced RVer or tackling a national park bucket list trip as a first-timer, RVshare meets you where you are.” One-Way Rentals: Greater Freedom to Explore Without Backtracking One-way RV rentals are now available for travelers looking to remove the constraints of a round-trip itinerary. Through partnerships with trusted providers like El Monte RV, Indie Campers, and roadsurfer, RVshare offers easy-to-book one-way routes. This model supports convenient long-distance routes, making popular road trips such as Los Angeles to San Francisco or Las Vegas to Salt Lake City more seamless. It unlocks spontaneous travel, multi-destination itineraries, scenic point-to-point drives, and even relocation bookings appealing to both domestic and international travelers. One-way routes is quickly becoming a preferred way to RV travel. According to RVshare’s 2026 Travel Trend Report, 71% of travelers say they would be more inclined to take an RV trip one-way, with demand especially strong among Millennials (89%). RVshare has made booking a one-way trip easier than ever, as flexibility and convenience are now non-negotiables for travelers. Learn more: rvshare.com/one-way-rv-rentals RVshare Getaways: National Park Packages for Turnkey RV Travel RVshare recently launched RVshare Getaways, in partnership with Spot2Nite, a curated collection of national park trip packages that bundle RV rentals with campground reservations in iconic park regions, removing planning friction and campsite uncertainty. Travelers can now book a one-stop RV vacation experience at parks, including:
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Olympic National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Yosemite National Park
- RV selection & availability
- Owner vetting & communication
- Delivery and campground compatibility
- Pre-booking questions and education
- Book and secure an RV rental
