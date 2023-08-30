SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today

Home

Sports

Dream11 Team South Africa vs Australia Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice Captain For Today SA vs AUS, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Kingsmead, Durban 9:30 PM IST

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st T20I here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

SA vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Team Captain, Vice-Captain

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in at Kingsmead, Durban: SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st T20I here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Tristan Stubbs(vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen(c)

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi, Nathan Ellis.

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.















