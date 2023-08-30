SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today2 min read
SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st T20I here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions
Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in at Kingsmead, Durban: SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2023. Check Predictions Match Between Australia tour of South Africa 1st T20I here. Also Check South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 9 PM (IST).
Time: 9:30 PM IST.
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.
SA vs AUS Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis
Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Tristan Stubbs(vc)
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen(c)
Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi, Nathan Ellis.
SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
Check Dream11 Prediction/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.