SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 1st T20I Match Report, November 08, 2024

Aiden Markam decided to chase in the first match of South Africa’s international home summer, with a line-up loaded with allrounders. Both Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were included in the XI for the first time in almost four months in their respective returns from injury and conditioning blocks. Patrick Kruger, who has played either side of the T20 World Cup, kept his place and South Africa included a fourth seam-bowling allrounder in debutant Andile Simelane . The occasion was made extra special for the 21-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket in Durban.