SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 2nd T20I Match Report, November 10, 2024

South Africa chose to bowl vs India
South Africa will chase for the second match in the series under cloudy skies in Gqeberha in an attempt to put the brakes on India’s hot streak. The tourists have won their last 11 T20Is (including the T20 World Cup final) and a 12th victory will equal their best run. It will also ensure they cannot lose the four-match series.
Whether they all get an opportunity to show their skills will depend largely on the weather. A light drizzle began shortly after the toss and the covers were on the field with 20 minutes to go before the scheduled 4pm start time.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Simelane, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Nqaba Peter
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
