SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 4th T20I Match Preview

Big picture: The year India embraced T20
In a fickle, unpredictable format, India have had arguably the greatest year for a team, winning 23 of their 25 T20Is in 2024. It was also the year where they truly embraced the format, shedding their safety-first approach with the bat to play attacking, modern-day T20 cricket.
The results could not have been better. They whitewashed Afghanistan and Bangladesh at home and did the same to Sri Lanka away. In between, their second-string side won 4-1 in Zimbabwe. But all that pales in comparison to their unbeaten run to lift the T20 World Cup in June.
Friday’s T20I in Johannesburg will be their last outing in the format this year. Having taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, they will be keen to hit yet another positive note.
Until they met India in the final in Barbados, South Africa were also unbeaten in the T20 World Cup. But on either side of the tournament, their performances have been underwhelming. One can argue that they were almost always missing one or more of their first-choice players but the same can be said of their opponents as well.
Even if they win on Friday, South Africa’s winless streak in bilateral T20I series will stand at eight. Still, 2-2 is much better than 3-1.
Form guide
South Africa LWLLW (last five T20Is, most recent first)
India WLWWW
In the spotlight: Marco Jansen and Abhishek Sharma
Team news: Peter comes back?
South Africa could consider bringing back local legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter for Gerald Coetzee.
South Africa (probable): 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee/ Nqabayomzi Peter, 9 Andile Simelane, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lutho Sipamla
With Ramandeep Singh showing his value with the bat in Centurion, India will be hesitant to make any changes.
India (probable): 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Pitch and conditions: Rain may delay start
Stats and trivia: Arshdeep closes in on Chahal
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
