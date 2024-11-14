SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 4th T20I Match Preview

Big picture: The year India embraced T20

In a fickle, unpredictable format, India have had arguably the greatest year for a team, winning 23 of their 25 T20Is in 2024. It was also the year where they truly embraced the format, shedding their safety-first approach with the bat to play attacking, modern-day T20 cricket.

The results could not have been better. They whitewashed Afghanistan and Bangladesh at home and did the same to Sri Lanka away. In between, their second-string side won 4-1 in Zimbabwe. But all that pales in comparison to their unbeaten run to lift the T20 World Cup in June.

Friday’s T20I in Johannesburg will be their last outing in the format this year. Having taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, they will be keen to hit yet another positive note.

Until they met India in the final in Barbados, South Africa were also unbeaten in the T20 World Cup. But on either side of the tournament, their performances have been underwhelming. One can argue that they were almost always missing one or more of their first-choice players but the same can be said of their opponents as well.

Even if they win on Friday, South Africa’s winless streak in bilateral T20I series will stand at eight. Still, 2-2 is much better than 3-1.

Form guide

South Africa LWLLW (last five T20Is, most recent first)

India WLWWW

In the spotlight: Marco Jansen and Abhishek Sharma

Making his comeback from a shoulder issue, Marco Jansen has been South Africa’s player of the series. He may have picked up only three wickets but his economy of 6.41 is the best for any bowler in the series. That India posted 200-plus totals twice in three games makes Jansen’s performance even more impressive. He is also the leading run-getter for South Africa with 73 runs at a strike rate of 208.57. In Centurion, he almost pulled off an impossible-looking chase with his 16-ball half-century, the second-fastest for South Africa in the format.

Having not crossed 20 in his last seven T20I innings, Abhishek Sharma was under pressure coming into the third T20I. At times, he had looked out of his depth, especially against the hard lengths, and it seemed he had only one gear. But in Centurion, his shot selection was much better as he scored a 25-ball 50 to set the platform for a big total. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill ahead of him in the pecking order, he will be aware that he cannot relax after just one good innings.

Team news: Peter comes back?

South Africa could consider bringing back local legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter for Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa (probable): 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee/ Nqabayomzi Peter, 9 Andile Simelane, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lutho Sipamla

With Ramandeep Singh showing his value with the bat in Centurion, India will be hesitant to make any changes.

India (probable): 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Marco Jansen has been South Africa’s best batter this series•AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Rain may delay start

Johannesburg is traditionally a high-scoring venue. The last time it hosted a T20I, in December 2023, India rode on Suryakumar Yadav’s hundred to post 201 for 7. However, South Africa were bowled out for a mere 95 in response, with Kuldeep Yadav taking five wickets. There is a forecast for showers around 4pm local time, half an hour before the toss. But it is expected to be brief and we should get a full game.

Stats and trivia: Arshdeep closes in on Chahal

In 2024, India have breached the 200 mark eight times – the most by any team in a single year.

Arshdeep Singh needs five more wickets to surpass Yuzvendra Chahal as India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

This year, Aiden Markram has 241 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 16.06 and a strike rate of 120.50. The last time he scored a half-century in the format was 28 innings ago.