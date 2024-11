SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 4th T20I Match Report, November 15, 2024

South Africa have not had consistent performers with ball in hand but have kept faith in a four-seam attack. Gerald Coetzee and Lutho Sipamla were particularly expensive on Friday evening, but Sipamla, on his home ground, may feel confident of his ability at the place where he put in a player-of-the-match performance in a domestic final just 10 days ago. Keshav Maharaj remains the sole specialist spinner. There has been no room for Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Ottneil Baartman or uncapped allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana.