SA vs IND 2024/25, SA vs IND 4th T20I Match Report, November 15, 2024

India chose to bat vs South Africa
Both teams went in with the same XIs they fielded at SuperSport Park, which demonstrated India’s confidence in their specialist spinners even in conditions which suit seamers more. Varun Chakravarthy leads the wicket-takers’ list with 10 to his name, double that of his nearest rival, Arshdeep Singh. Ravi Bishnoi and Gerald Coetzee are next with four wickets each.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Andile Simelane, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lutho Sipamla
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
