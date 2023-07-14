Menu
SA vs IND: Indias Tour Of South Africa Announced

By: admin

Date:

.


  • SA vs IND: India’s Tour Of South Africa Announced – Check Detailed Fixtures

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and then the tour will end with the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, involving two Tests.

The schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa (2023–2024) was announced on July 14. (Pic: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa (2023–2024) on July 14. The series will be played between December 10 to January 3 next year. The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and then the tour will end with the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, involving two Tests.

The three T20Is are scheduled to take place on December 10 at Durban and then on December 12 at Gqeberha and the last T20i on December 14 at Johannesburg. There will be a special focus on the T20I series for both the teams as it will shift focus on the shortest format ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States Of America.

The first ODI will be played in Johannesburg on December 17, followed by the second on December 19 at Gqeberha and the third ODI will be played on December 21 at Paarl.

The two teams will then shift focus to the longest format and square off in the first game of the two match test series. The Boxing Day Test is going to start from December 26 on Centurion. The final game of the tour will be played in Cape Town, starting January 3 next year. This will be India’s next assignment after the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.

“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout,”  CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said.










