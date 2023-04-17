Sachin Tendulkar Gets EMOTIONAL While Reacting on Son Arjuns IPL Debut During MI-KKR at Wankhede

Home

Sachin Tendulkar Gets EMOTIONAL While Reacting on Son Arjun’s IPL Debut During MI-KKR at Wankhede | WATCH

IPL 2023: While Arjun said it felt extremely special, Sachin got a little emotional while speaking of his son and revealing that he was watching the game from the confines of the dressing-room.

Here is the father-son duo expressing their run of emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household (Image: Instagram Screengrab)

Mumbai: It was an emotional rollercoaster ride for Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium. After being on the sidelines, young Arjun finally got the opportunity to make his IPL debut. During his debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he started with the new ball and bowled two overs. In his two overs, he conceded 17 runs and came close to getting a maiden wicket on a couple of occasions. After the match, the father-son duo got together and expressed their feelings. While Arjun said it felt extremely special, Sachin got a little emotional while speaking of his son and revealing that he was watching the game from the confines of the dressing-room.

Here is the clip shared by the MI franchise.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2),” tweeted Sachin after Mumbai won the game by three wickets.

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!,” the ex-India opener added in his Twitter thread.

Arjun Tendulkar became the first son to play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that his father Sachin Tendulkar represented for many years.











