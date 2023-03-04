Home

Sports

Shane Warne’s 1st Death Anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar Heartwarming Tweet Goes VIRAL

Hailing Warne as a ‘great friend’, Tendulkar reckoned Warne must be making heaven a more charming place with his humour and charisma.

Sachin vs Warne

Mumbai: The rivalry between Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne was at its peak in the late 90s and then the early 2000s. Sachin and Warne were easily ahead of their times and the best during that period. Unfortunately, the Australian spin wizard dies suddenly on this day at the age of 52. Taking time out from his busy schedule, Tendulkar made sure he put out a message on his social handles in memory of his friend. Hailing Warne as a ‘great friend’, Tendulkar reckoned Warne must be making heaven a more charming place with his humour and charisma.

Tendulkar’s tweet read: “We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!”

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

The legend finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history, becoming the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets. Ultimately, Warne took 708 wickets at an average of 25.41 in 145 Tests. He also went on to lead Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the IPL.











