Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Meeting With Sir Don Bradman On His 115th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘An Experience I’ll Never Forget’

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar recalled his meeting with legendary Sir Don Bradman on his 115th birth anniversary

Bradman and Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman are hailed as two of the biggest legends in the game of cricket. On the 15th anniversary of Bradman’s Birthday, Tendulkar penned down a note for him and recalled his meeting with the icon.

“Growing up hearing about Sir Donald Bradman and then actually meeting him at his home on his 90th birthday, an experience I’ll never forget. Now, 25 years after that unforgettable meeting, it feels surreal to see our intertwined journeys come alive in ‘Bradman and Tendulkar’, a documentary,” Sachin tweeted.

Sachin even attached the link to the documentary ‘Bradman and Tendulkar’ below for the fans to have a look at it.

Sachin Tendulkar Recognised As ‘National Icon’ Of Election Commission

Cricketing icon and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday was recognised as the national icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to encourage voter participation in the electoral process.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday with Tendulkar for three years at a function here in the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Arun Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread voter awareness. Tendulkar was presented with the title and recognition in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar










