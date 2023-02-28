Home

Sachin Tendulkar To Be Honoured With Life-Size Statue At Iconic Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and one T20I for India and holds the record for most international centuries – 100.

Sachin Tendulkar Statue: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to install a life-size statue of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in a tribute to his contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket.

According to a report on The Indian Express, the statue is to be unveiled on April 30, the day when the Master Blaster turns 50 or during the ODI World Cup later this year. The honour comes a decade later when Tendulkar played his final international game at the same venue.

Based on MCA president Amol Kale, Sachin has agreed to the idea and is going to be the first-ever statue installed inside the stadium. “It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed,” Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received,” Kale said.

Tendulkar though has a stand named after him at the Wankhede stadium. There is also a corporate box named after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and a stand named after former captain Dilip Vengsarkar.












