September 4, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar To Unveil Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic 800 Trailer

2 hours ago admin


Sachin Tendulkar To Unveil Muttiah Muralitharan’s Biopic ‘800’ Trailer | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar will unveil Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic on Tuesday in Mumbai. Murali ended his Test career with an 800th wicket on July 22, 2010, in the Test match against India.  The 51-year-old Sri Lankan off-spinner is also a son-in-law of India.

He is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and more than 530 One Day International (ODI) wickets. As of now, he has taken more wickets in international cricket than any other bowler.

Here is the teaser of Muralitharan’s biopic:

Muralitharan’s bowling action was unique, with a pronounced doosra (off-spin delivery that turns the opposite way to a conventional off-break). This action was often called illegal by some critics, but it was eventually cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Muralitharan made his Test debut in 1992 and went on to play 133 Tests, taking 800 wickets at an average of 22.72. He also played 350 ODIs, taking 534 wickets at an average of 23.08.

Muralitharan was a key member of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 Cricket World Cup. He was also named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2002.

Here are some of Muttiah Muralitharan’s records:

  • Most wickets in Test cricket: 800
  • Most wickets in ODI cricket: 534
  • Most wickets in both Test and ODI cricket: 1334
  • Most 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket: 22
  • Most 5-wicket hauls in Test cricket: 77
  • Most player-of-the-series awards in Test cricket: 11










Source link

