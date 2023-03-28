Home

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh Were Most Dangerous Players: Abdul Razzaq Recalls Pakistan’s Plan Against India

Tendulkar To Sehwag: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Recalls India’s ‘Most Dangerous Players’

New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recalled Pakistan’s plan against India during his playing days. The 43-year-old all-rounder revealed that Pakistan used to plot against legendary batters Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. He believes that they used to be the jackpot wicket during India vs Pakistan encounters.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had played several impressive knocks against arch-rivals Pakistan. The former Pakistani bowler got rid of Tendulkar on six occasions in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Interestingly, Little Master has also hailed Razzaq as one of the toughest bowlers he faced in his legendary career.

Tendulkar is Asia’s highest run-getter against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He smashed 2,526 runs in 69 ODIs against arch-rivals. Whereas, Sehwag scored 1,071 runs in 31 ODIS against Pakistan. In Test cricket former Indian opener Sehwag scored more runs against Pakistan than Tendulkar. Sehwag scored 1,276 runs in just 9 Tests against Pakistan with an impressive average of 91.14. Batting icon Tendulkar scored 1,057 runs in 18 Test matches against Pakistan.

Apart from this Pakistan ex all-rounder also reveals their plan against Indian bowlers like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh.

“Virender Sehwag was the most dangerous player. After that Sachin Tendulkar. Pakistan used to plan against Sehwag and Tendulkar. Our plan used to be like – if we get these two wickets – Sehwag and Tendulkar – we will win the match. In bowling, our batsmen used to plan against Zaheer Khan. Irfan Pathan was there too for some time. Harbhajan Singh was there. These were the big names who played big matches and performed for their country,” Razzaq told the Times of India.

“In the middle order, Yuvraj Singh was the one. Sehwag, Tendulkar, Yuvraj were the big big names. When we dismissed them, we used to say yes, we have taken big wickets today. These were the players Pakistan seriously planned against. The plan involved how and what to bowl, certain areas to bowl to them in, field setting, and trying different bowlers and deliveries against these batsmen. Similarly, our batsmen planned against bowlers like Zaheer, Harbhajan, and Irfan,” Razzaq added.











