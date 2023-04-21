Home

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes To Play For Mumbai Indians With Son Arjun, Rohit Sharma | CHECK VIRAL TWEET

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are the first-ever father-son pair to play in Indian Premier League.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Arjun Tendulkar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished to share the same dressing room with Rohit Sharma and son Arjun at Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. For the unknown, Sachin and Arjun are the first-ever father-son pair to play in IPL.

Sachin’s comments came on twitter during a #AskSachin campaign. One of the users asked, “What comes to your mind when you see these 2 pictures. #AskSachin.” The two pictures were 1) Rohit and Sachin celebrating a MI win and 2) Rohit congratulating Arjun after the latter’s maiden IPL wicket.

In reply to this question, Sachin said, “Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan”.

Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan! 😍 https://t.co/oRLABfIsOZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Earlier, Arjun made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in a winning cause. He bowled just two overs in the game.

The Tendulkar junior hogged limelight in Mumbai Indians’ next fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With SRH needing 20 runs in the final over, Rohit handed Arjun the ball and the youngster delivered. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians won the game by 14 runs.











