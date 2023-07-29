Sackdravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Teams Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

#Sackdravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Teams Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup2 min read
Former India captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the national team. He was succeeded Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021.
New Delhi: Hashtag #sackdravid started trending on Twitter as the Indian team’s experiement with the batting continued in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday at the Kensington Oval. Former captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team.
Rahul Dravid as a coach :
– lost 2021 T20 wc
– lost odi series against ban
– lost test series against sa
– lost odi series against sa
– lost asia cup
– lost 2022 T20 wc
– lost ODIs series against aus
– lost WTC final
Dotvid destroy ICT #sackdravid pic.twitter.com/K9kfilmV9I
— Saurav (@saurav_viratian) July 29, 2023
It Is Clear That Rahul Dravid Hates Ruturaj Gaikwad.#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/DOHHISAuWx
— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) July 29, 2023
Shubman Gill :
Give Me Freedom
Give Me Fire
Give Me Ahemdabad Flat Pitch
Give Me Shipley And Tickner Or
I’ll Retire#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/LHi8bQA1GA
— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) July 29, 2023
Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics.#sackdravid pic.twitter.com/oaNSKfy83q
— (@SergioCSKK) July 29, 2023
Rahul Dravid As a Coach
Lost WTC Final.
Lost 2-1 vs SA in Tests.
Lost 3-0 vs SA in ODIs.
Lost 2-1 Vs Ban In ODI.
Lost 2-1 vs AUS in ODIs.
Didn’t qualify for T20 WC Final.
Didn’t qualify for Asia Cup Final.#sackdravid
Alcoholic Ravi shastri is better pic.twitter.com/nz4GIXyIAC
— SANTHOSH (@Santhos64i) July 29, 2023
#SackDravid is now in the top 5 trending of India currently
WE ARE MASSIVE. pic.twitter.com/aGrZOZv8GD
— Yash (@CSKYash_) July 29, 2023