July 29, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

#Sackdravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Teams Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • #SackDravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Team’s Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the national team. He was succeeded Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021.

#Sackdravid, Rahul Dravid, twitter trends, Rahul dravid Indian coach, Rahul Dravid Indian cricket, India vs West Indies, IND vs WI, Live Score, Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 1st ODI, IND vs WI 1st ODI, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live commentary, India vs West Indies virat Kohli, India vs West Indies Rohit Sharma, India vs West Indies news, India vs West Indies updates, India vs West Indies cricket series, India vs West Indies cricket, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Virat Kohli records vs West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma updates, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shai Hope, Daren Sammy,
Under Rahul Dravid, India lost in knockouts of two ICC events. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hashtag #sackdravid started trending on Twitter as the Indian team’s experiement with the batting continued in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday at the Kensington Oval. Former captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Sunil Chhetri Credits Legendary Subrata Bhattacharya For Making Him Passionate About Football

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Chennai Lions Thrash Puneri Paltan Table Tennis To Enter Final Of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Indian Team Receive Backlash From Fans After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sit Out Against West Indies

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

#Sackdravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Teams Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Sunil Chhetri Credits Legendary Subrata Bhattacharya For Making Him Passionate About Football

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Chennai Lions Thrash Puneri Paltan Table Tennis To Enter Final Of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Indian Team Receive Backlash From Fans After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sit Out Against West Indies

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights