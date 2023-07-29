Sackdravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Teams Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

Home

#SackDravid Trends On Twitter As Indian Team’s Experimentation Continues Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the national team. He was succeeded Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021.



Under Rahul Dravid, India lost in knockouts of two ICC events. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hashtag #sackdravid started trending on Twitter as the Indian team’s experiement with the batting continued in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday at the Kensington Oval. Former captain Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team.

Rahul Dravid as a coach : – lost 2021 T20 wc

– lost odi series against ban

– lost test series against sa

– lost odi series against sa

– lost asia cup

– lost 2022 T20 wc

– lost ODIs series against aus

– lost WTC final Dotvid destroy ICT #sackdravid pic.twitter.com/K9kfilmV9I — Saurav (@saurav_viratian) July 29, 2023

It Is Clear That Rahul Dravid Hates Ruturaj Gaikwad.#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/DOHHISAuWx — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) July 29, 2023

Shubman Gill : Give Me Freedom

Give Me Fire

Give Me Ahemdabad Flat Pitch

Give Me Shipley And Tickner Or

I’ll Retire#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/LHi8bQA1GA — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) July 29, 2023

Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics.#sackdravid pic.twitter.com/oaNSKfy83q — (@SergioCSKK) July 29, 2023

Rahul Dravid As a Coach Lost WTC Final.

Lost 2-1 vs SA in Tests.

Lost 3-0 vs SA in ODIs.

Lost 2-1 Vs Ban In ODI.

Lost 2-1 vs AUS in ODIs.

Didn’t qualify for T20 WC Final.

Didn’t qualify for Asia Cup Final.#sackdravid Alcoholic Ravi shastri is better pic.twitter.com/nz4GIXyIAC — SANTHOSH (@Santhos64i) July 29, 2023

#SackDravid is now in the top 5 trending of India currently WE ARE MASSIVE. pic.twitter.com/aGrZOZv8GD — Yash (@CSKYash_) July 29, 2023















