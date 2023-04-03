Home

Sadhguru Spotted at Chinnaswamy Stand Supporting RCB During IPL 2023 Match Against Mumbai Indians

During Mumbai Indians’ innings, when RCB was dominating the visitors with their bowling, the camera once panned towards the RCB stand and spiritual leader and head of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru was seen supporting the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Sadhguru Spotted at Chinnaswamy Stand Supporting RCB During IPL 2023 Match Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master-class with a 148-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start to their IPL campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket demolition of Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

The snap of the spiritual leader has gone viral on social media.

Sadhguru supporting RCB from the stands. pic.twitter.com/I0v3IKdkEi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023

Sent into bat, Tilak Varma smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power MI to 171 for seven but Kohli and du Plessis made mockery of the total, slamming twin fifties as RCB romped home with as many as 22 balls to spare.

Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 boundaries and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

After du Plessis perished in the 15th over, Kohli completed the job, hitting a four and six off Arshad Khan to knock off the winning runs to hand MI their 11th consecutive defeat inn their first match of the season.

After the match ended, Kohli said to broadcasters that he and du Plessis were aiming to hit their shots in good areas and keep the pressure on the bowlers.

“Phenomenal win. Homecoming after so many years. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today,” the former RCB captain said.

“The new ball was a bit tricky, but we shifted the momentum by taking them down with the new ball. We nullified all their intensity. The wicket was quite a nice one. We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on the bowlers,” he added.











