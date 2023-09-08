September 8, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

MotoGP Bharat commencing in the country for the first-ever time on September 22nd -24th 2023 is honored to have renowned Indian Yogi Sadhguru



Published: September 8, 2023 6:45 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Moto GP, Moto GP 2023, Moto GP Bharat, Moto GP Bharat 2023, Sadhguru, Sadhguru in Moto GP Bharat
Sadhguru (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: MotoGP Bharat commencing in the country for the first-ever time on September 22nd -24th 2023 is honored to have renowned Indian Yogi, mystic, and visionary, Sadhguru at the opening ceremony to inaugurate the event by riding a couple of laps at the Buddh International Circuit on the Friday 22nd September 2023.

Sadhguru’s passion for motorcycles is as undiminished today as it was during his college years. Here, he recalls how his motorbike often served as much more than just a vehicle.

His connection with motorcycles took on a higher purpose, when last year, Sadhguru spearheading the Save Soil Movement, undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from London to southern India, covering 27 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, and India to create public awareness and garner support for nations to implement soil friendly policies.

Sadhguru also autographed a helmet addressed to Moto GP Bharat event organizing team with a beautiful message “Four wheels for comfort, two wheels for the love of life! Safe riding – Sadhguru”

As the date of the opening ceremony draws closer, anticipation grows among biking enthusiasts and sports fans alike. Sadhguru’s presence promises to add a new dimension to the event, reflecting the unity of diverse passions and a shared commitment to global well-being.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Tennis Grand Slam Finalist of Open Era

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

John Cena Meets South Superstar, Karthi Ahead Of WWE Superstar Spectacle In Hyderabad

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

ICC Names 16 Umpires For World Cup 2023; Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena To Officiate In Opener

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shoppers Stop unveils the new Fratini collection with brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Fortis Anandapur restores Vision in a 1.5-year-old Baby After a Life-Threatening Fall

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Airbus signs MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to develop aerospace human capital in India

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights