Sai Sudharsan Gets Sachin Tendulkar Praise After 46-ball 96 Against MS Dhonis Men

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Sai Sudharsan Gets Sachin Tendulkar Praise After 46-ball 96 Against MS Dhoni’s Men

Sai Sudharsan in his magnificent knock struck eight fours and six sixes against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

Sai Sudharsan plays a cut against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped high praise for Sai Sudharsan on Monday after the uncapped Gujarat Titans batter missed a magnicient century by just four runs in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The southpaw struck eight fours and six sixes in his 46-ball knock and forged crucial partnerships along the way as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. Star kid Shubman Gill scored 39 while Wriddhiman Saha was out for 54.

Reacting to Sudharsan’s impressive knock, Tendulkar tweeted, “Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! Well played @sais_1509.”

Not only Tendulkar, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag too was in awe of the young player. “What an astonishing knock from Sai Sudarshan. Chennai will need to bat out of their skins to chase this in the finals. #GTvCSK,” he tweeted.

The second highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season, Sudharsan accelerated to his third fifty in this IPL, bringing it up with consecutive fours off Matheesha Pathirana.

The young left-handed batter from Chennai recovered well from a sedate start to accelerate after the 14th-over mark, hitting three fours and a six off Deshpande and two sixes against Theekshana.

In fact, Sudharsan was on 36 from 25 balls when Saha was dismissed, and on the next 21 balls he faced, the 21-year-old former CSK academy alumni smacked 60 runs. However, in the final over, Sudharsan’s carnage ended as Pathirana pinned him in front of the wickets for his first breakthrough in the game.















