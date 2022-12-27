Two-time Commonwealth Video games champion Saina Nehwal has been named for subsequent month’s choice trials of Asian Combined Workforce Championships, to be held in Dubai from February 14 to 19.

The senior choice committee had a digital assembly on December 25 to finalise the trials for selecting the crew for the Asian occasion.

Based mostly on their superior world rankings, the committee determined to provide direct entry to singles gamers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and males’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty.

The remainder of the 14-member crew will probably be picked within the choice trials, scheduled to be held in Delhi on January 2 and three.

“The members unanimously agreed that since it is a big competition with limited number of entries, only BWF rankings from 16-50 should be considered for inviting players for the trials for the rest of the available spots,” the BAI mentioned in a letter.

In ladies’s singles, aside from Saina, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap have been invited for the trials, whereas in males’s doubles — Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan Goud P and Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Patheek Okay have been named.

For the 2 spots in ladies’s doubles, Commonwealth Video games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri P Gopichand, Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, Ashwini Bhatt and Shikha Gautam and Haritha Manazhiyil and Ashna Roy have been invited.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan and Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy have been invited for the trials which is able to choose the one blended doubles pair for the occasion.

Saina, a former world primary, had skipped the choice trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Video games in April to handle workload after coming back from three weeks of European occasions.

The BAI requested the state associations to tell the gamers concerning the trials.

“If there is no confirmation from a player/pair to participate in the selection trials, the next best placed player/pair in the BWF Top-16 to 50 on 25th December 2022 to be included in the trials,” the governing physique mentioned in a letter to all of the affiliated state associations.

“The last date to receive confirmation is December 30.”