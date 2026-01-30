Craft saké brewery, American curlers bring artisan twist to American watch parties this FebruaryFOREST GROVE, Ore., and EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SakéOne, America’s pioneering craft saké brewery, is partnering with USA Curling Men’s Team Casper, to support the team’s bid for the podium this winter. The partnership aims to shine a light on the many similarities, from camaraderie and mutual respect to quality and precision, exhibited in each craft. Together, SakéOne and Team Casper will leverage social media, athlete profiles and watch parties to raise awareness for one of the oldest sports and one of the oldest beverages in the world.
- Pair pizza with Momokawa “Diamond” or “Silver” Junmai Ginjo saké, which have flavor profiles that complement the savory flavors of cheese, tomato sauce and meat toppings.
- Enjoy risotto alla Milanese with Junmai Ginjo saké, which enhances the savory, fermented flavor of the starring cheese.
- Enhance tiramisu with an accompaniment of Momokawa “Pearl” Nigori (cloudy) Junmai Ginjo, which lends an unfiltered, velvety mouthfeel to a decadent experience.
SakéOne is America's pioneering craft saké brewery, blending time-honored Japanese brewing traditions with innovative techniques to provide premium saké to the U.S. market. Founded in 1992 as an importer of exceptional Japanese saké, SakéOne began brewing in 1997, becoming the nation's first successful craft saké brewery. Using pure Oregon water and premium rice grown in California's Sacramento Valley, SakéOne is committed to uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. SakéOne produces a growing portfolio of locally brewed saké under its Momokawa, Moonstone, g, Yomi, and Naginata brands, while continuing to import a curated selection of saké from some of Japan's most celebrated brewing prefectures. SakéOne's corporate offices, kura (brewery) and tasting room are located in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, the Dale's family of beers, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Ice, Sports & Solar (ISS), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of World Curling and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
