Sakshi Dhoni Shares ‘Epic’ Photograph With MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant. Web Amazed | Cricket Information

The Indian cricket staff members are at present on a well-earned break after enjoying steady cricket for the reason that T20 World Cup. They just lately beat Bangladesh in a two Check collection after which some gamers have returned dwelling whereas some have gone on trip. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was just lately photgraphed with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai. Sakshi Dhoni, spouse of MSD, posted a photograph on Instagram with the World Cup-winning captain and Pant together with different buddies, with the caption: “To many extra EPIC nights!”

Pant has not been picked for India dwelling T20I and ODI collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, beginning on January 3.

A number of customers commented on Pant being photographed with Dhoni.

“Yeh Pant ek din mein Dubai aa gaya?” wrote one consumer.

“Pant doing rather well as a WK for India. The reason being he by no means go away Mahi bhai,” wrote one other consumer.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Tuesday named as India’s T20I captain for the upcoming three-match collection in opposition to Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma returning because the captain within the ODI collection. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are additionally not a part of the shortest format.

Pandya’s elevation is a major one as he has additionally been appointed as Rohit’s deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs whereas Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one 12 months, is now the brand new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph over the last version, was touted as Rohit’s alternative after India misplaced to England within the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The T20I staff has a recent look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format. Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, whereas Bengal’s Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20I facet. The ODI facet boasts a extra skilled look with Mohammed Shami getting back from shoulder harm.

A giant omission however on the anticipated strains is Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI staff.

(With PTI inputs)

