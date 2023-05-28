Sakshi Malik Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Getting Manhandled By Delhi Police, CRPF

Home

Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was manhandled by Delhi Police during their march to parliament on Sunday. Sakshi Malik took her Twitter and shared the horrific view of how the cops are behaving with Asian Games gold medallist.

Here is the video shared by Sakhi Malik:

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

“This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! ” tweeted Sakshee.

