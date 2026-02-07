The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Sports

Salman Ali Agha’s side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch

admin 0

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Aghas side will look to get off to winning start against the Dutch

live

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The tournament will get under with a Group A clash at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.



Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *