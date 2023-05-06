Salt Key In Run-Chase For Delhi Capitals

Home

live

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Delhi Capitals 181/4 (20.0) 181/3 (16.2) Run Rate: (Current: 11.08) DC need 2 runs in 23 balls at 0.52 rpo Last Wicket: Philip Salt (W) b Karn Sharma 87 (45) – 171/3 in 15.3 Over Rilee Rossouw 29* (20) 1×4, 2×6 Axar Patel 8 (3) 0x4, 1×6 Glenn Maxwell (1.2-0-8-0)* Karn Sharma (3-0-33-1)

High on confidence after improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face in a crucuail IPL 2023 encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. While RCB are better placed than Delhi Capitals in the standings, Virat Kohli and Co. can’t afford any slip ups with playoffs spot at stake.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.











