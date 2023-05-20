Home

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Sam Curran-Shahrukh Khan Scripts History, Record Highest Partnership For 6th Wicket In Indian Premier League History

Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan made their way into the records book in the cash-rich league 2023 on Friday against the Sanju Samson-led side by stitching the highest sixth-wicket partnership for their side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

IPL 2023: Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan Goes Into The Record Books For The Highest Partnership For The 6th Wicket In The History Of The IPL. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: During an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 20, Friday at Dharamshala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) explosive batters Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan made their way into the records book of the cash-rich league against the Sanju Samson-led side by stitching the highest sixth-wicket partnership in the history of the league.

The duo of Curran and Shahrukh came to the rescue against the Royals as they formed an unbeaten 73-run stand for the sixth wicket in just 37 balls, which helped the Shikhar Dhawan-led side post a good total of 187/5 in 20 overs.

The duo broke the previous IPL record of KL Rahul and Harpreet Brar, who stitched a 61-run stand for the same Punjab Kings squad against Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2021.

The third-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in the “Toughest League” goes to KL Rahul and Prabhsimran Singh, who was also involved in a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in August 2019 for PBKS. Lastly, Shahrukh was also involved in an unbeaten 52-run stand with Odean Smith for the sixth wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

After being asked to bat by the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings got off to a shaky start, managing only 53/4 runs in just 6.3 overs.

PBKS batters were struggling against Royals bowlers, but the home-side’s middle-order came to their rescue as the in-form Jitesh Sharma scored a quick-fire 44 in 28 balls, followed by the duo of Sam Curran (49* in 31 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (41* in 23 balls) stitching a valuable partnership of 64 runs, which eventually led their side to 187/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing 188 runs, the Punjab Kings went off to a good start as they dismissed Royals opener Jos Buttler for a duck.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 in 36 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 in 30 balls) stitched a valuable match-winning stand of 73 runs, and later middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer smashed a crucial 46 in 28 balls and lastly Dhruv Jurel gave the finishing touch by hitting a six against PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar as the Royals chased down 188 runs in 19.4 overs.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals are placed in fifth place in the points table and are still in the hunt for the playoffs with 14 points in 14 matches. The loss for Punjab meant that they are officially out of the tournament.















