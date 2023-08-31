Samarawickrama, Asalanka Takes SL Closer To Win

Home

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs SL Match Today: Depleted Sri Lanka pace battery demolish Bangladesh for just 164 runs.



Run Rate: (Current: 4.1) SL need 44 runs in 123 balls at 2.14 rpo Last Wicket: Sadeera Samarawickrama st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mahedi Hasan 54 (77) – 121/4 in 29.1 Over Dhananjaya de Silva 0* (2) 0x4, 0x6 Charith Asalanka 34 (61) 3×4, 0x6 Mahedi Hasan (5.3-0-15-1)* Shakib Al Hasan (8-2-22-1)

BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Live: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

























