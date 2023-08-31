August 31, 2023

Samarawickrama, Asalanka Takes SL Closer To Win

live

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs SL Match Today: Depleted Sri Lanka pace battery demolish Bangladesh for just 164 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva

0* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Charith Asalanka

34 (61) 3×4, 0x6

Mahedi Hasan

(5.3-0-15-1)*

Shakib Al Hasan

(8-2-22-1)

BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score
BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Live: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.




  • 9:17 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score:Mahedi gets the wicket. The set Samarawickrama is out stumped. But is it too late or we have a twist in tale?



  • 9:14 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 44 runs needed now. Bangladesh nee a flurry of wickets.



  • 9:01 PM IST


    Stat Attack: Samarawickrama averages 58.6 in 7 innings when he bats at No.4 in ODIs. At other positions, average dips to 19.62 in eight ODI innings.



  • 8:57 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Asalanka and Samarawickrama have added 66 runs together. The partnership came at a crucial time when SL had lost three quick wickets. Samarawickrama has also reached his 50. SL 110/3



  • 8:48 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 100 up for SL, just 65 more needed in 29 overs.



  • 8:40 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Slow going but on the right track for Sri Lanka. SL 90/3 in 20 overs.



  • 8:32 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Asalanka, and Samarawickrama going along nicely. Partnership has reached 38 in 54 balls. SL 86/3



  • 8:21 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: A boundary after a long time, less than 100 needed now. BAN 66/3



  • 8:13 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Slow going for Sri Lanka but they need to secure wickets at the moment. SL 58/3



  • 8:02 PM IST


    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: There was some turn on offer for Shakib. Bangladesh have a few good spinners. SL will have to play well to win this. SL 49/3









