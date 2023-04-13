Home

I Executed My Yorkers Well, Mahi Bhai Played Well: Sandeep Sharma After RR Beat CSK by 3 Runs

New Delhi: Last year finalists Rajasthan Royals were up against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Match no. 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. The game between both teams was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium and this is the first time after Shane Warne’s captaincy that Rajasthan beat Chennai at their home ground. CSK skipper Dhoni had almost taken the game in his favor. With 21 runs needed in the 20th over of the chase, Dhoni slammed RR’s pacer Sandeep Sharma for two back-to-back sixes on the second and third balls of the over to make it a nail-biter.

Sandeep started his over with two wide balls and then bowled a dot ball but Dhoni made up for it by smashing two big hits. Dhoni took a single on the fourth ball, and Ravindra Jadeja also passed the strike to Dhoni by taking one run on the fifth ball of the match. CSK needed five runs off the last ball to win the match, but Sandeep kept his cool and bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Dhoni, who could only manage to take one run.

After winning the match RR’s pacer Sandeep Sharma opened up for his bowling saying that he is closely working with Sri Lanka’s great Lasith Malinga and also admits that the ball which was slammed for a six by CSK skipper was very tough to hard and no one can do that accept him. Indian Premier League shared the video and it got viral on social media in no time here is the video:

“Obviously Sir I won’t praise on your face but I’ve been working with him on Yorkers and it is coming nicely, I feel first ball one six which Mahi bhai hit if he was not there it was very tough to hit so I feel I executed nicely but obviously it is always nice to end up at right side thanks coach” said Sandeep Sharma after the match.

Rajasthan Royals will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans for the 23rd match of Indian Premier League and the game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.











