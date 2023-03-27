Sandeep Sharma Replaces Injured Prasidh Krishna In Rajasthan Royals Squad

Home

Prasidh Krishna had a surgery for a stress fracture on his lumbar spine and is out of IPL 2023.



Sandeep Sharma last played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

New Delhi: Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has replaced injured Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the organisers announced on Monday in a press statement.

“Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna,” the statement read.

“Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt,” it added.

A IPL veteran, Sharma has played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad before in the competition. Recently he was also seen training with the Rajasthan Royals franchise in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2023. .

Krishna, who was one of the vital cogs in Royals’ road to final in IPL 2022, has been out of action since the series against Zimbabwe last year. He then suffered a stress fracture and had a surgery and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Sharma has played 104 games in IPL and picked up 114 wickets. His made his IPL debut in 2013 with the Punjab franchise and stayed there till 2017. He shifted base to SRH in 2017 and played four years for the Hyderabad franchise. His best figures are 4/20.

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

