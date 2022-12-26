The Kochi staff jumps to 3rd after victory over Odisha FC

Three minutes after an indecisive Mark Leskovic fluffed a golden likelihood from shut following a freekick, the Kerala Blasters discovered their match-winner towards Odisha FC within the Indian Tremendous League on the Nehru Stadium right here on Monday night time.

The Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh appeared a bit confused too within the 86 th minute when substitute Bryce Miranda despatched a stunning, lengthy cross from the left. Amrinder jumped however he may solely wave air because the ball floated previous him. And defender Sandeep Singh, who was close by, hungrily headed it dwelling to provide the Blasters a 1-0 victory.

That objective noticed the Blasters end the 12 months on a excessive as they jumped from from fifth to 3rd within the league desk with 22 factors from 11 matches. It was additionally their sixth victory from their final seven video games. In the meantime, Odisha retained its sixth spot with 19 factors.

The match, for a significant half, was an insipid affair and got here to life solely near the 75 th minute. With the defence holding robust on each ends, the one piece of thrilling motion within the first half was when Odisha’s Raynier Fernandes’ try hit the bar minutes after the beginning. That was most likely Odisha’s finest likelihood too.

The consequence: Kerala Blasters 1 (Sandeep Singh 86) bt Odisha FC 0.