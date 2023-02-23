Sania Mirza REVEALS Her New Role as Mentor With RCB in WPL

Home

Sports

Sania Mirza REVEALS Her New Role as Mentor With RCB in Inaugural WPL

After her loss in Dubai, Sania admitted that going forward she wants to guide the next set of Indian champions.

Sania Mirza RCB

Dubai: Sania Mirza’s glorious two decades in tennis came to an end in Dubai on Tuesday with a first-round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships, losing the contest in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys. Sania and Keys lost 4-6 0-6 to the formidable Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in exactly one hour. Despite having ended her career, she will now shift focus to a new role of being a mentor, that too of a cricket team. Sania was named as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

After her loss in Dubai, Sania admitted that going forward she wants to guide the next set of Indian champions.

Apart from that, she also spoke of her role during the WPL. “It’s easy to get distracted, it’s also easy to tense up and feel the pressure because there is so much expectations on you. I will be able to share my experiences and make them feel comfortable with the transition. It is a huge deal for a lot of players to be playing for teams that have put in so much money in the teams,” she said as quoted by TOI.

WPL RCB Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.40 Crore), Richa Ghosh (Rs 1.90 Crore), Renuka Singh (Rs 1.50 Crore), Kanika Ahuja (Rs 35 Lakh), Preeti Bose (Rs 30 Lakh), Komal Zanzad (Rs 25 Lakh), Disha Kasat (Rs 10 Lakh), Indrani Roy (Rs 10 Lakh), Shreyanka Patil (Rs 10 Lakh), Asha Shabana (Rs 10 Lakh), Poonam Khemnar (Rs 10 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (Rs 10 Lakh), Elysse Perry (Rs 1.70 Crore), Sophie Devine (Rs 50 Lakh), Heather Knight (Rs 40 Lakh), Megan Schutt (Rs 40 Lakh), Dane van Niekerk (Rs 30 Lakh), Erin Burns (Rs 30 Lakh)











