By ANI

NEW DELHI: India’s ace tennis star Sania Mirza will pair up with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina to compete on the Australian Open 2023, which is able to start on January 16.

For the primary Grand Slam of 2023, the Indian tennis participant will accomplice with the World quantity 11 on this planet, in keeping with Imran Mirza, the tennis star’s father and coach.

Nevertheless, Sania Mirza’s participation within the Australian Open’s blended doubles competitors has not but been confirmed.

Sania ranked quantity 25 on this planet within the WTA doubles rankings, had meant to surrender taking part in aggressive tennis after the 2022 season, however later modified her thoughts.

The Indian tennis participant is presently competing within the World Tennis League, which is going down in Dubai.

Former #1 on this planet in girls’s doubles, Sania Mirza, reached the finals of the WTA 500 Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Strasbourg Open in 2022. She participated in six different girls’s doubles semifinals along with two finals.

An achievement of Sania for the 12 months was reaching the Wimbledon 2022 blended doubles semifinals together with her Croatian accomplice Mate Pavic. Saina, 36, made her first Grand Slam semifinal look in 5 years.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in blended doubles

Sania has gained two Australian Open championships in her profession, one in girls’s doubles with Martina Navratilova and the opposite in blended doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

On the Australian Open 2022, Sania Mirza paired with Nadiia Kichenok in girls’s doubles and was knocked out within the first spherical. She teamed up with USA’s Rajeev Ram within the blended doubles and made it to the quarter-finals.

<br />NEW DELHI: India’s ace tennis star Sania Mirza will pair up with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina to compete on the Australian Open 2023, which is able to start on January 16.

For the primary Grand Slam of 2023, the Indian tennis participant will accomplice with the World quantity 11 on this planet, in keeping with Imran Mirza, the tennis star’s father and coach.

Nevertheless, Sania Mirza’s participation within the Australian Open’s blended doubles competitors has not but been confirmed.

Sania ranked quantity 25 on this planet within the WTA doubles rankings, had meant to surrender taking part in aggressive tennis after the 2022 season, however later modified her thoughts.

The Indian tennis participant is presently competing within the World Tennis League, which is going down in Dubai.

Former #1 on this planet in girls’s doubles, Sania Mirza, reached the finals of the WTA 500 Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Strasbourg Open in 2022. She participated in six different girls’s doubles semifinals along with two finals.

An achievement of Sania for the 12 months was reaching the Wimbledon 2022 blended doubles semifinals together with her Croatian accomplice Mate Pavic. Saina, 36, made her first Grand Slam semifinal look in 5 years.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in blended doubles

Sania has gained two Australian Open championships in her profession, one in girls’s doubles with Martina Navratilova and the opposite in blended doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

On the Australian Open 2022, Sania Mirza paired with Nadiia Kichenok in girls’s doubles and was knocked out within the first spherical. She teamed up with USA’s Rajeev Ram within the blended doubles and made it to the quarter-finals.