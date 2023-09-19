Sanju Samson ABSENT From Indias Squad For ODIs vs Australia Upset Fans

Home

Sanju Samson ABSENT From India’s Squad For ODI’s vs Australia; Upset Fans Bash Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar – VIRAL POSTS

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Australia on Monday night. While the squad was on predicted lines, a few decisions became talking points. For example, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. But, something that upset fans was the non-selection of Sanju Samson. It is no secret that Samson enjoys a massive fanbase and they get upset when he is not picked. This is not the first time this has happened. Here are some of the reactions of fans:

What is injustice ? See this man you will realise. Shame on @ImRo45 agarkar dravid Ganguly for destroying talented Sanju Samson career. pic.twitter.com/sRr0iAVN2G — Arora Saab (@Rajesh_Arora1) September 19, 2023

“Sanju Samson was ignored for the Asia Cup, upcoming Asian Games squad, India versus Australia series, and the World Cup. It’s safe to say that his international career is finished, just like Shikhar Dhawan’s.”#SanjuSamson — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) September 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma – Ajit Agarkar – Rahul Dravid is the worst combination happened in Sanju Samson’s career.#INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023 — Krishnajith KJ (@KrishnajithKJ) September 19, 2023

Some Peoples Hate for Hardik is so High that they’re ready to see India lose rather than win with him as captain 🤷 PS: BCCI has done dirty with Sanju Samson.. — Kung Fu Pandya (@King_Fu_Pandya) September 19, 2023

Notably, Ashwin is making a comeback to the Indian ODI side after 20 months. He last played for India in an ODI against South Africa, in January 2022. “It’s all in the head for players like him,” said Rohit when asked if Ashwin’s lack of game time in ODIs will be a concern.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.















