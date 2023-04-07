Home

Sanju Samson as India Captain? AB de Villiers Reckons RR Captain Could Lead National Side | WATCH

IPL 2023: As per de Villiers, Samson could be a good leader and captain of the national side for the next few years.

Do you see Samson becoming captain of the national side? (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Hailing Sanju Samson for being calm and composed, former South African legend AB de Villiers has made a suggestion. As per de Villiers, Samson could be a good leader and captain of the national side for the next few years. With Samson not a regular member of the India XI, it is unlikely the batter-wicketkeeper would be made the skipper of the side. Samson was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals and he has already led his side to the final after 14 years.

“Sanju Samson, we all know, is an incredible player, but what’s his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind for me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. He never seems to be fussed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain.” AB de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

“Strategically I think he’s pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve over time as he gets more experience and spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler, which is a fantastic asset for him to have in his ear all the time. He’s got so much to learn there,” he added.

“But I think he’s got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three’s time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods of time, I think he’s going to go places with it,” AB de Villiers concluded. Samson will be a key player for the Royals this season.











