Home

Sports

Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Team India Selection After Brilliant Fifty in Series Decider

Claiming that being an Indian cricketer is challenging, Samson said it is about the number of overs you get and not the position.

Sanju Samson

Trinidad: Sanju Samson gave the world a glimpse on Tuesday of why he is hailed as special. In the third and final ODI, Samson got going after walking in at No. 4. He walked into bat after Ruturaj Gaikwad departed. Samson looked like a man possesed as he took on the West Indies bowlers from the word go. It seemed a bit risky but it came off as he went on to hit a breathtaking 51 off 41 balls to set the perfect launchpad for the final onslaught. Claiming that being an Indian cricketer is challenging, Samson said it is about the number of overs you get and not the position.

“Being an Indian cricketer is challenging, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India, here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you have to prepare accordingly,” Samson told the host broadcasters after the Indian innings.

“It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers,” he added.

He also spoke of the conditions in the middle where he felt the spinners got assistance.

“That (Kensington Oval) was a bit damp, but this (surface) looks a bit dry. With the new ball, it was coming on nicely, but as the ball got old it was holding up and became slightly tough against the spinners. It was not easy to get that score, credit goes to the middle-order batters for hanging in and getting that score,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1.

Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.















