Sanju Samson Hails Shimron Hetmyer After RR Beat GT in IPL 2023 Match

Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.

Samson on Hetmyer (Image: IANS)

Ahmedabad: Shimron Hetmyer once again showed why he is looked at as one of the best finishers in recent times when he powered Rajasthan Royals to a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium by three wickets. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 56* off 26 balls. His innings were laced with five sixes and two fours. At one stage, it seemed like the Titans were running away with the game when the Royals were reduced to 55 for four chasing 178 to win. Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.

“He doesn’t like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us games from such situations,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls, followed by the latter adding 47 runs off 20 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

“I don’t have any words. Difficult to win against these guys, they beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge. I practise these situations, it helps when you practise with that mindset of knowing we are few wickets down and chasing 100 with 8 overs to go,” Hetmyer said on receiving the player of the match award.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.











