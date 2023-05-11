Sanju Samson Is Younger Version Of MS Dhoni, Feels Graeme Swann

Home

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has described Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson as a younger version of legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his calm demeanour and ability to read the game.

So far in IPL 2023, Samson has 308 runs in 11 matches, besides marshalling his troops well to keep the inaugural champions in contention for a play-off berth.

“What I love about Sanju is, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be,” said Swann.

“Let’s face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he’s almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan.

And he’s very calm; he’s very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn’t lose his calm, he doesn’t lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals, who lost the final against Gujarat Titans in the last season, had a great start to the ongoing season. However, they have lost three matches on the trot and are current placed fourth in the table.

With 10 points from 11 games, Rajasthan Royals are on equal with Kolkata Knight Riders and both the teams face each other on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in an atempt to move up the table. Whoever wins, will enter the top four.















